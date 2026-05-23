FIFA nears India broadcast deal for World Cup, Zee emerges as strong contender

The final India deal is expected to be in the $35 million range and would include the 2026 and 2030 men’s FIFA World Cups. (Reuters Photo)

World football’s governing body, FIFA, is close to finalising its India broadcast partner for next month’s World Cup, ending months of uncertainty around the telecast of the sport’s biggest event in the country.

Sources told The Indian Express that FIFA recently held meetings with executives from two Indian broadcasters — JioHotstar and Zee network, which is preparing a return to the sports broadcasting space. While Jio, which aired the 2022 World Cup, is learnt to have stuck to its valuation of $20 million, Zee, a late entrant to the race, has now emerged as a strong contender after Sony and FanCode chose not to enter the fray.