FIFA set to announce indefinite extension to 2019/20 season, claims report

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 70,000 lives worldwide, FIFA are set to confirm an indefinite extension to the ongoing season worldwide. The global body will allow each nation’s footballing body to determine when the domestic campaigns can finish.

According to The Athletic, FIFA are also looking into shifting the dates for the summer transfer window and tweaking the rules for contract extensions of players whose deals will run out on June 30.

Within the next 48 hours, FIFA will announce the decision and offer maximum flexibility to the governing bodies to decide when football will be halted indefinitely in their respective countries. This move follows UEFA’s decision last week committed to finishing the current season.

“While the decision from the highest authority in football does not take null and void off the table, it considerably reduces the chances of seasons being cancelled altogether,” said the report.

The Premier League though has reiterated that they want to ensure the 2019/20 season is finished, and it remains to be seen how it is perceived by all the leagues worldwide. Last week, Belgium became the first nation to cancel their season altogether and announced Club Brugge as the champions based on the existing points tally.

