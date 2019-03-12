FIFA extends Afghan official’s ban during player abuse case

Toggle Menu
Afghanistan soccer federation president Keramuudin Karim will remain suspended from soccer for 90 more days while under investigation for allegedly abusing female players

Under investigation by FIFA for allegedly abusing female players, Afghanistan soccer federation president Keramuudin Karim will remain suspended from soccer for 90 more days. FIFA says it has approved a request by investigators to extend Karim’s interim ban, which has already lasted 90 days.

FIFA says “Karim will continue to be banned from all football-related activities at both national and international level.”

Last year, Afghan women’s national team players accused their federation president of sexual and physical abuse.

FIFA had earlier been alerted to reports of abuse at federation headquarters in Kabul and a training camp in Jordan.

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani also ordered an investigation.

