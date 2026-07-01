FIFA explains why Germany’s second goal vs Paraguay was ruled out

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) fails to save a goal that was disallowed by Germany's Jonathan Tah (4) as Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria (9) looks on during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell)

With controversy brewing over the cancellation of Germany’s second goal vs Paraguay in the Round of 32 match which might have been a potential winner, FIFA have now come out and explained the referee’s decision tp chalk off the strike.

On Monday with the scores tied at 1-1, German defender Jonathan Tah’s headed goal in extra time was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul on Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill. Replays showed Germany’s Waldemar Anton push Gill to the ground, but the minimal contact led to criticism of the decision. Germany would ultimately go on to lose the match by penalty shoot-out, eliminating them from the tournament.