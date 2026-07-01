FIFA explains why Germany’s second goal vs Paraguay was ruled out

With controversy brewing over the cancellation of Germany’s second goal vs Paraguay in the Round of 32 match which might have been a potential winner, FIFA have now come out and explained the referee’s decision tp chalk off the strike.
On Monday with the scores tied at 1-1, German defender Jonathan Tah’s headed goal in extra time was ruled out after a VAR review for a foul on Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill. Replays showed Germany’s Waldemar Anton push Gill to the ground, but the minimal contact led to criticism of the decision. Germany would ultimately go on to lose the match by penalty shoot-out, eliminating them from the tournament.
“Although keeping a position is not a foul per se, when an attacking player is not interested in the ball and deliberately moves, even marginally, with the clear intention of obstructing opponents’ movement and prevents him from defending, then referees, and VAR when needed, should carefully analyze the incident and intervene. This is especially the case when the tactic aims to prevent the opposing goalkeeper from being able to defend the goal. Coaches and players were informed so it should come as no surprise that referees will punish these fouls,” FIFA’s referees chief Pierluigi Collina said.
The Round of 32 exit vs Paraguay was the latest in a long line of disappointing results at the World Cups. In 2022 at Qatar, in a group which consisted of Spain, Costa Rica and Japan, the Germans finished third and were eliminated. In 2018 at Russia, they finished last in a group that was made up of South Korea, Sweden and Mexico and were knocked out.
On Tuesday, Jose Canale scored on the first sudden death penalty kick, Orlando Gill made two key saves and Paraguay upset Germany 4-3 on penalties after finishing regulation 1-1 to earn the biggest upset of the 2026 World Cup so far to advance to the round of 16 for the first time since 2010.
Paraguay went in front in regulation when Julio Enciso scored on a header late in the first half. Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany.