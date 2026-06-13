FIFA blames ‘fans standing in concourses’ for empty seats at World Cup match

FIFA has pointed at “fans standing in concourses” as the reason behind empty seats in the World Cup Group A match between South Korea and Czechia, in Guadalajara. While the global football body announced an attendance of 44,985 at the 46,000-seater Estadio Akron, sections in the middle of the stands showed many unoccupied spaces, and other empty seats were scattered around the venue as well.

This led to allegations of attendance inflation from critics, who have also been lambasting the unprecedentedly high ticket prices for the 2026 edition.

In an official statement, FIFA attempted to clear the air. “Official attendance figures reflect the number of tickets scanned and spectators present within the stadium footprint, rather than visual assessments of seating occupancy at any given moment during the match.”