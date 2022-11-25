scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

FIFA criticized by vision awareness group over Swiss-Cameroon game

Color Blind Awareness cooperated with UEFA during the Euro 2016 semi-final game between Wales and Portugal, which contributed to the wearing of alternative shirts to avoid a problem for the color-blind community

- Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah. (REUTERS)

A color-blindness awareness association has criticized the choice of football kits chosen for the World Cup match between Cameroon and Switzerland on Thursday.

The British-based Color Blind Awareness society said the combination of Switzerland’s red kit with Cameroon’s green strip would have created issues for some viewers who would not have been able to distinguish between the teams, as in both cases the two colors are seen in a color closer to black.

FIFA regulations state that color-blind people must be taken into account when choosing shirt colors for each match, “if available”.

“We have worked with FIFA since the last World Cup to help it establish regulations on shirt colors,” Kathryn Albany-Ward, the society’s chief executive, told Reuters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

“FIFA recognizes that red versus green will be traumatic for people with color blindness and that other colors interfere with it,” she added.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Color Blind Awareness cooperated with UEFA during the Euro 2016 semi-final game between Wales and Portugal, which contributed to the wearing of alternative shirts to avoid a problem for the color-blind community.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 06:41:41 pm
Next Story

SY Quraishi writes: How to cement the Election Commission’s credibility

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 25: Latest News
close