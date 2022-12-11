‘Obrigado CR7’: FIFA gives Cristiano Ronaldo a glowing tribute after World Cup elimination

Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as tears ran down his cheeks after his Portugal team were beaten 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ronaldo momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment.

It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old star forward and probably his last chance to win football’s biggest prize.

Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the second straight match, came on as a substitute in the second half with his team already trailing.

It was a sad ending for Ronaldo on the day he made his 196th international appearance, tied for the most in the men’s game with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

He now leaves the grandest stage of them all as the only player to have scored in five World Cups but remains with eight goals at the tournament, one shy of Eusébio’s record with Portugal.

FIFA shared a video on Twitter paying tribute to the maestro, highlighting some of his best World Cup moments.

Advertisement

“A myth. A legend. A machine. Thank you, Cristiano,” FIFA wrote.

Ronaldo has played in every edition of the tournament since 2006.