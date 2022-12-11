scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘Obrigado CR7’: FIFA gives Cristiano Ronaldo a glowing tribute after World Cup elimination

FIFA shared a video on Twitter paying tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting some of his best World Cup moments.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup. (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as tears ran down his cheeks after his Portugal team were beaten 1-0 by Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Ronaldo momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment.

It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old star forward and probably his last chance to win football’s biggest prize.

Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the second straight match, came on as a substitute in the second half with his team already trailing.

It was a sad ending for Ronaldo on the day he made his 196th international appearance, tied for the most in the men’s game with Kuwait forward Badr Al-Mutawa.

He now leaves the grandest stage of them all as the only player to have scored in five World Cups but remains with eight goals at the tournament, one shy of Eusébio’s record with Portugal.

FIFA shared a video on Twitter paying tribute to the maestro, highlighting some of his best World Cup moments.

Advertisement

“A myth. A legend. A machine. Thank you, Cristiano,” FIFA wrote.

Ronaldo has played in every edition of the tournament since 2006.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:04:53 pm
Next Story

What is Britain’s proposed law to criminalise sexual harassment on the street?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close