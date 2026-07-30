FIFA charges Argentina for players’ conduct, Falklands banner

FIFA on Wednesday lodged disciplinary charges against two Argentina players for their on-field conduct vs Spain after the World Cup final. They also charged Argentina’s football federation for players showing a political banner about the Falkland Islands after beating England in the semifinals.
A list of disciplinary cases opened by FIFA against Argentina also include “discriminatory chants and gestures” by fans, alleged assault by an assistant coach after the final and “throwing of objects by spectators in relation to several matches” at the World Cup.
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three charges of assault in the post-game clashes after Spain’s 1-0 win on July 19, defender Nahuel Molina faces two charges and coach Roberto Ayala one.
Molina and Thiago Almada also are charged with unsporting behavior, with the same charge leveled against Spain player Gavi.
Paredes, who was seen in a scuffle with Spain’s Eric Garcia and Gavi, was given a red card which has since been ‘deleted’ by the sport’s governing body, according to the BBC.
It is unclear what the provocation was but in videos floating on social media, Garcia can be seen falling on the ground in the seconds after the referee blew the final whistle. He then gets up and has heated words with Paredes who then proceeds to push Garcia away with a hand on the latter’s neck.
Additionally, Argentina defender Molina also reportedly attempted to knock over Spain captain Rodri who was running across the field to celebrate the win. Argentina coaching staff’s Ayala was also seen trying to punch Dani Olmo in the face. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and other players rushed in to deescalate the situation.
Argentina’s players carried a banner with the slogan “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” – “The Malvinas are Argentine” – after beating England 2-1 in the semifinals.
British government officials urged FIFA to investigate, and the body said Wednesday the formal charge was “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature.”
FIFA said all the people charged “have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course.”