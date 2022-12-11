‘FIFA can now give the title to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee after Portugal’s World Cup exit

“It’s unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game,” veteran Portugal defender Pepe questioned the appointment of Argentine referee Facundo Tello in their quarter-final match against Morocco.

Pepe tored into the match officials from Argentina after their 1-0 loss against Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

Pepe also questioned the decision to play only eight minutes of stoppage time.

“FIFA can now give the title to Argentina. I can bet that Argentina will be champions,” he said.

Pepe launched a scathing attack on Lionel Mess and Argentina as well. He said: “After what happened yesterday, with Messi talking, all of Argentina was talking and the referee comes here to blow the whistle. I’m not saying that he comes here conditioned … but what did we play the second half? We weren’t allowed to play the second half.”

Pepe squandered a chance to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s winner deep into second-half stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in the knockout stage in any of the five World Cups he has played. He has scored eight goals in the group stage.