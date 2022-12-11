scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘FIFA can now give the title to Argentina’: Pepe slams Argentine referee after Portugal’s World Cup exit

Portugal defender Pepe questioned the appointment of an Argentinian referee after Portugal's World Cup exit.

Portugal's Pepe talks to referee Facundo Tello from Argentina at the end of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP)

“It’s unacceptable for an Argentine referee to referee our game,” veteran Portugal defender Pepe questioned the appointment of Argentine referee Facundo Tello in their quarter-final match against Morocco.

Pepe tored into the match officials from Argentina after their 1-0 loss against Morocco at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

Pepe also questioned the decision to play only eight minutes of stoppage time.

“FIFA can now give the title to Argentina. I can bet that Argentina will be champions,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei scriptPremium
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei script

Pepe launched a scathing attack on Lionel Mess and Argentina as well. He said: “After what happened yesterday, with Messi talking, all of Argentina was talking and the referee comes here to blow the whistle. I’m not saying that he comes here conditioned … but what did we play the second half? We weren’t allowed to play the second half.”

Pepe squandered a chance to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri’s winner deep into second-half stoppage time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in the knockout stage in any of the five World Cups he has played. He has scored eight goals in the group stage.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 01:41:32 am
Next Story

Election Commission forms panels to improve communication

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close