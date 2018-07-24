FIFA Best Player Award: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe shortlisted

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe dominate list of Best Player Award nominees. Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe dominate list of Best Player Award nominees.

FIFA announced a 10-man list of names shortlisted for the FIFA Best Men’s Player Award for the year 2018-19 which includes star players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among others. Neymar, however, did not find a spot in the list of nominees.

Ronaldo, who has moved to Juventus from Real Madrid, where he won his fifth UEFA Champions League trophy as well, has been named as the Best FIFA Men’s Player the last two years. Barcelona’s Lionel Messi lifted the La Liga trophy as well as the Copa del Rey trophy with his club.

Last year’s third-placed PSG star Neymar was snubbed after missing three months of the 2017/18 season due to injury and Brazil’s exit from the FIFA World Cup in quarterfinals.

The list also includes Antoine Griezmann and FIFA Young Player winner Kylian Mbappe after the two helped France lift their second World Cup trophy. While Griezmann lifted the Europa League trophy with Atletico Madrid, Mbappe helped PSG claim domestic treble. Luka Modric is also a strong contender after winning the Golden Ball with Croatia returned as runners-up and lifting the Champions League and Club World Cup trophy with Real Madrid.

OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Men’s Player 2018:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Antoine Griezmann

Eden Hazard

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Mohamed Salah

Raphael Varane For the period 3 July 2017-15 July 2018 pic.twitter.com/bqt8tDWY8d — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 24 July 2018

Nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne

Antoine Griezmann

Eden Hazard

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Luka Modric

Mohamed Salah

Raphael Varane

Meanwhile, six players from European and French champion Lyon are among the ten candidates selected to win FIFA’s Best Women’s player Award including captain France’s Wendie Renard, Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan and Japan’s Saki Kumagai.

Three candidates are selected from National Women’s Soccer League which includes Megan Rapinoe, five-time FIFA winner Marta of Brazil, and Australia forward Sam Kerr.

Award winners from the last two years, Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and Lieke Martens of the Netherlands, however, did not make it to the shortlist.

OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Women’s Player 2018:

Lucy Bronze

Pernille Harder

Ada Hegerberg

Amandine Henry

Sam Kerr

Saki Kumagai

Dzsenifer Marozsan

Marta

Megan Rapinoe

Wendie Renard For the period 7 August 2017-24 May 2018 pic.twitter.com/3Yd8PNmINN — #FIFAWWC ???? (@FIFAWWC) 24 July 2018

Nominees:

Lucy Bronze

Pernille Harder

Ada Hegerberg

Amandine Henry

Sam Kerr

Saki Kumagai

Dzsenifer Marozsan

Marta

Megan Rapinoe

Wendie Renard

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd