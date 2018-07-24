FIFA Best Coach Awards: Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane lead list of nominees

Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane are among the nominees for the FIFA Best Men’s Coach Awards. Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane are among the nominees for the FIFA Best Men’s Coach Awards.

FIFA on Tuesday shortlisted 11 names for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award which includes UEFA Champions League winning manager Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps, who became only the third person to lift win the World Cup as both a player and a coach in the men’s game.

The list also includes England manager Gareth Southgate and Pep Guardiola, who guided Manchester City to claim the Premier League title. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, is also among the nominees.

OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2018:

Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) – Juventus

Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) – Russia national team

Zlatko Dalic (CRO) – Croatia national team

Didier Deschamps (FRA) – France national team

Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool

Roberto Martinez (ESP) – Belgium national team

Diego Simeone (ARG) – Atletico Madrid

Gareth Southgate (ENG) – England national team

Ernesto Valverde (ESP) – Barcelona

Zinedine Zidane (FRA) – Real Madrid

FIFA also shortlisted ten names for the The Best Women’s Coach award. Lyon coach Reynald Pedros is among the top contenders after claiming Champions League glory over Wolfsburg, whose coach Stephamn Lerch is also on the list.

OFFICIAL | The nominees for #TheBest FIFA Women’s Coach 2018: Emma Hayes, Stephan Lerch, Mark Parsons, Reynald Pedros, Alen Stajcic, Asaka Takakura, Vadao, Jorge Vilda, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and Sarina Wiegman Recognising the period from 7 August 2017-24 May 2018 inclusive pic.twitter.com/ykEUdFUfZM — #FIFAWWC ???? (@FIFAWWC) 24 July 2018

Emma Hayes – Chelsea

Stephan Lerch – VFL Wolfsburg

Mark Parsons – Portland Thorns

Reynald Pedros – Olympique Lyonnais

Alen Stajcic – Australian National Team

Asaka Takakura – Japanese National Team

Vadao – Brazilian National Team

Jorge Vilda – Spanish National Team

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg – Swiss National Team

Sarina Wiegman – Dutch National Team

