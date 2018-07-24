Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 24, 2018
FIFA Best Coach Awards: Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane lead list of nominees

FIFA on Tuesday shortlisted 11 names for the Best FIFA Men's Coach award and ten names for Best FIFA Women's Coach award.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 24, 2018 7:47:07 pm
Didier Deschamps and Zinedine Zidane are among the nominees for the FIFA Best Men’s Coach Awards.
FIFA on Tuesday shortlisted 11 names for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award which includes UEFA Champions League winning manager Zinedine Zidane and Didier Deschamps, who became only the third person to lift win the World Cup as both a player and a coach in the men’s game.

The list also includes England manager Gareth Southgate and Pep Guardiola, who guided Manchester City to claim the Premier League title. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whose side was beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League final, is also among the nominees.

The nominees:
Massimiliano Allegri (ITA) – Juventus
Stanislav Cherchesov (RUS) – Russia national team
Zlatko Dalic (CRO) – Croatia national team
Didier Deschamps (FRA) – France national team
Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool
Roberto Martinez (ESP) – Belgium national team
Diego Simeone (ARG) – Atletico Madrid
Gareth Southgate (ENG) – England national team
Ernesto Valverde (ESP) – Barcelona
Zinedine Zidane (FRA) – Real Madrid

FIFA also shortlisted ten names for the The Best Women’s Coach award. Lyon coach Reynald Pedros is among the top contenders after claiming Champions League glory over Wolfsburg, whose coach Stephamn Lerch is also on the list.

The nominees:
Emma Hayes – Chelsea
Stephan Lerch – VFL Wolfsburg
Mark Parsons – Portland Thorns
Reynald Pedros – Olympique Lyonnais
Alen Stajcic – Australian National Team
Asaka Takakura – Japanese National Team
Vadao – Brazilian National Team
Jorge Vilda – Spanish National Team
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg – Swiss National Team
Sarina Wiegman – Dutch National Team

