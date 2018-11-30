FIFA bans former soccer official for four years in bribery case

Toggle Menu
FIFA's ethics committee has imposed a four-year ban on a soccer official for accepting a bribe, reportedly from former presidential candidate Mohamed bin Hammam.

FIFA says Manuel Dende, former president of the Sao Tomean Football Association, is also fined 75,000 Swiss francs (,000).

FIFA gave no details about the charges Dende faced, of bribery and corruption plus accepting gifts.

Dende took a $50,000 cash gift from Bin Hammam, according to authors of “The Ugly Game” book about the now-banned Qatari official’s dealings at FIFA.

In 2009, the book states, Dende asked Bin Hammam for $232,000 in his personal bank account to help build artificial pitches on his home island in west Africa.

Citing Bin Hammam correspondence, the book said $50,000 was eventually wired months later.

