FIFA bans Chelsea from signing players in two transfer windows

FIFA has banned Chelsea from signing players until the 2020 offseason transfer window for breaching rules covering young players.

Advertising

The Premier League club has the right to appeal against the sanction, which covers the next two transfer windows and also includes a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs ($600,000). FIFA punished Chelsea for signing 29 players under the age of 18.

The governing body also says Chelsea entered into agreements which “allowed it to influence other clubs in transfer-related matters.”

FIFA says the English Football Association has also been fined 510,000 Swiss francs ($510,000) “and given a period of six months to address the situation concerning the international transfer and first registration of minors in football.”