scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

FIFA bans soccer official for sexually harassing female referees

The latest sexual abuse case for FIFA follows investigations and sanctions against senior soccer officials in Afghanistan and Haiti. An investigation is ongoing in Gabon.

FIFA said evidence including written statements from the women led to the charges against Zhoya being proven. The allegations were first reported in 2020. (File)

FIFA judges banned a male soccer official from Zimbabwe for five years on Thursday for sexually harassing female referees.

Obert Zhoya was found guilty of “abusing his position to sexually harass” three women, FIFA said in announcing the verdict of its ethics committee. He was fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,300). Zhoya had been secretary general of the Zimbabwe Football Association’s referees committee with influence over training match officials and appointing them to games.

FIFA said evidence including written statements from the women led to the charges against Zhoya being proven. The allegations were first reported in 2020.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The latest sexual abuse case for FIFA follows investigations and sanctions against senior soccer officials in Afghanistan and Haiti. An investigation is ongoing in Gabon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘State and Religion’ or ‘...
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 10:15:23 pm
Next Story

Self-taught, blazing fast: Meet India’s A-team for this year’s World Sudoku Championship

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

Mumbai: MNS worker booked for slapping woman

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

With idols bought online for Rs 169, 3 farmers try to con villagers in Unnao

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

India's unemployment rate zooms to 1-year high in Aug

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Twitter’s Edit Tweet feature: How will it work, when you can start using it

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem
Opinion

Supertech demolition and the Noida problem

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

How death of a pregnant Indian woman led to Ireland changing its abortion law

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

At de-addiction event, Chhattisgarh minister suggests liquor unites people

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant despite fighting

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 01: Latest News