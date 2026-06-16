FIFA’s ban on Iran’s pre-revolutionary flag at World Cup match defied

An attendee boos when Iran's National Anthem is played as others hold the pre-revolutionary flag before the World Cup Group G soccer match between Iran and New Zealand. (AP Photo)

FIFA’s ban on pre-revolutionary flags of Iran at the 2026 World Cup was upheld just hours before their first match of the tournament against New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium. However, visuals show that the ban has been defied with the flags being visible in the stands during the match and being seen brought into the stadium before it.

The flag is similar to Iran’s official standard, except for a lion and sun that is featured at its centre. It was the subject of a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday by the Institute for Voice of Liberty and Sam Kermanian, an Iran fan intending to go to the game. The case was expedited to be heard just hours before the game on Monday morning and Judge Curtis A. Kin ruled that the ban be upheld.