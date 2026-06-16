FIFA’s ban on Iran’s pre-revolutionary flag at World Cup match defied

FIFA’s ban on pre-revolutionary flags of Iran at the 2026 World Cup was upheld just hours before their first match of the tournament against New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium. However, visuals show that the ban has been defied with the flags being visible in the stands during the match and being seen brought into the stadium before it.
The flag is similar to Iran’s official standard, except for a lion and sun that is featured at its centre. It was the subject of a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday by the Institute for Voice of Liberty and Sam Kermanian, an Iran fan intending to go to the game. The case was expedited to be heard just hours before the game on Monday morning and Judge Curtis A. Kin ruled that the ban be upheld.
Iranian national anthem began and most of my section booed and entire time, holding the flag of Imperial Iran. #worldcup2026 #iran #newzealand pic.twitter.com/YIcUat1YXe
— Natalie Fertig (@natsfert) June 16, 2026
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However, a number of fans have been seen holding up the flag, which has historically represented the Pahlavi Dynasty that had ruled Iran until it was overthrown in 1979. It was quite visible in the broadcast footage of the match, apart from being photographed a number of times before the game and in the stands during it. A post shared by Throwback Iran on X showed a group of fans sewing together different pieces of the flag that they had brought to the stadium.
“There may be harm to some 2,500 staff members who have to deal with safety protocols,” Judge Kin said, according to The Athletic, while explaining the judgement. “It is a tremendous burden to change a long-standing stadium protocol for a massive event in a period of hours. It is hard to see how FIFA could make a change at one stadium and not the rest.” During Friday’s opening ceremony in Los Angeles, members of the mostly American crowd booed when Iran’s flag was brought onto the field.
Going into the match, Iranian Americans were torn over Iran’s participation in the World Cup, with some community members planning to watch it and others planning to protest outside the stadium where the team are playing.