FIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema clash over Best Men’s Player award

FIFA Best Awards 2023 Live: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in shortlist for top men's honour.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Live Updates: After the FIFA World Cup final, PSG teammates Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe will lock horns again in the battle to be crowned the Best Men’s Player in the FIFA awards on Monday. Current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, also from France, rounds up the Top 3-man shortlist for the awards.

In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the United States and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist voted for by a separate global voting panel. Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois are in the running for the best goalkeeper award.

Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best men’s coach” award while Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman will compete for the “best women’s coach.”

Scroll down below for live updates from the Best FIFA Football Awards.