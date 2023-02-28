FIFA Awards 2023 Live Updates: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema clash over Best Men’s Player award

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 Live Updates: After the FIFA World Cup final, PSG teammates Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s Kylian Mbappe will lock horns again in the battle to be crowned the Best Men’s Player in the FIFA awards on Monday. Current Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, also from France, rounds up the Top 3-man shortlist for the awards.
In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the United States and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist voted for by a separate global voting panel. Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez and Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois are in the running for the best goalkeeper award.
Lionel Scaloni, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola were shortlisted Thursday for a “best men’s coach” award while Sonia Bompastor, Pia Sundhage and Sarina Wiegman will compete for the “best women’s coach.”
Brazil ace Richarlison won the Qatar 2022 Goal of the Tournament award for this stunning effort in a 2-0 group-stage win over Serbia. The attacker, high on confidence having opened the scoring in the game, controlled Vinicius Junior’s driven pass before swivelling his frame and sending an amazing acrobatic volley beyond goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
Marseille captain Payet added another special strike to his burgeoning collection of magnificent long-range goals in this UEFA Conference League quarter-final encounter. Payet was positioned menacingly 25 yards from goal when he was spied by corner-taker Cengiz Under. Under clipped a pass into Payet's path, and the Frenchman duly showcased his immaculate technique to blast a trademark thunderbolt into the top corner of the net.
Polish amputee player Oleksy combined exceptional athleticism, imagination and ability to score with a jaw-dropping scissor kick. His goal triggered wild celebrations among his Warta Poznan team-mates – and footage of the astonishing strike soon went viral. After his Puskás Award nomination, Oleksy's superstar compatriot Robert Lewandowski posted a message of support for him on social media.
Karim Benzema is one of the three players nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award. However, he won’t be present at the ceremony. So won’t be his club manager Carlo Ancelotti, who is among the three nominees for the best manager award. In fact, none of the Real Madrid players will be attending the awards. Per The Athletic, Madrid are set to miss the event to prepare for their upcoming Copa Del Rey semifinal first leg against arch rivals, FC Barcelona later this week. (READ MORE)
Former Manchester United and current Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen down the pecking order after a couple of underwhelming seasons, both in Juventus as well as for the Red Devils. Now, after an ugly divorce from United, he plies his trade for the Saudi Premier League team Al Nassr. Even though his numbers in 2023 are impressive, even a confident man won't bet on him to return to the lofty heights of the FIFA Best awards shortlists as long as he plays in the SPL. A lot can change over one year though and we'll have to wait and see if CR7 does indeed come back from the brink and take his place in the top tier of the football awards' nights.
Last year’s winner of The Best FIFA Women’s Player Award continued to perform at an extraordinary level in 2022. Putellas’ creativity and goalscoring prowess often makes her the difference-maker in games, and she was the driving force as the Catalans won a clean sweep of domestic trophies and reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021/22. Putellas is a supreme technician, with her varied passing range allowing her to dictate the tempo of matches. The Barcelona captain’s world-class displays and inspiring leadership helped the club win all 30 of their Primera Division matches last season. She also shone on the European stage, finishing as the top scorer in the 2021/22 Women’s Champions League with 11 goals. Across all competitions last season, the midfielder netted 34 times.
An ACL injury cruelly deprived Putellas of the chance to display her talents at the Women’s EURO 2022 and the 29-year-old is currently continuing her rehabilitation programme. If Putellas wins The Best Women’s Player Award, she will become the first person to be honoured with the prize for two consecutive years.
The irrepressible forward was the National Women’s Soccer League’s leading scorer in her debut season at San Diego Wave, with 15 goals in just 17 appearances. A thrilling sight in full flight, Morgan possesses searing pace, exquisite ball control and ruthless finishing ability. These qualities are supplemented by her smart link-up play and elusive movement, making Morgan one of the most complete forwards of her generation.
Morgan also shone at international level last year, hitting the winner as the United States beat Canada in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship final – a competition in which she finished as joint-top scorer and Player of the Tournament. Morgan made her 200th senior USA appearance in their 2-1 friendly victory over Germany in November, becoming the 13th female American player to reach that landmark. Morgan, 33, is vying for her maiden Best FIFA Women’s Player Award, having finished second in the voting in 2019.
A skillful, dynamic attacker with the ability to contribute spectacular goals, Mead’s scintillating performances saw her win the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament prizes. Mead scored the winner as England kicked off their triumphant campaign with victory over Austria and maintained her exceptional form throughout the competition. A stunning hat-trick followed in the Lionesses’ next game against Norway and Mead finished the tournament with six goals and five assists.
While Mead did not add to her significant collection of honours at club level in 2021/22, she did enjoy an excellent individual season. The 27-year-old scored 11 goals in 23 Women’s Super League games as Arsenal pushed eventual champions Chelsea all the way for the title. Mead won her 50th England cap in a game against Japan in November 2022 but suffered a significant blow just one week later when she sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. Mead has vowed to do everything in her power to return in time for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup™, which gets under way in July.
Messi produced a series of mesmeric performances to lead Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory. The genius number 10 was Argentina’s talisman in Qatar, scoring seven goals – including a brace in that unforgettable final win over France – and providing three assists during the tournament. His stirring leadership was also frequently cited by team-mates as an integral factor in their success. Messi’s inspirational influence was underlined when he was awarded the Golden Ball prize for the competition’s best player. Messi, who also won the accolade at Brazil 2014™, became the first player to receive the honour twice. The superstar attacker also overtook German legend Lothar Matthaus as the World Cup’s record appearance holder.
At club level, Messi swiftly settled into life with Paris St Germain after leaving Barcelona in summer 2021. He was a key figure as PSG won the Ligue 1 title in his debut season and has continued to provide regular game-changing contributions for the French side in 2022/23. Messi’s World Cup triumph defined his year, however, as he lit up the game’s grandest stage and lifted the trophy he coveted above all others.
Mbappe may only have turned 24 in December, but his remarkable World Cup 2022 exploits have irrefutably cemented his reputation as an all-time great. After announcing himself on the global stage at Russia 2018, the Frenchman again showcased his wealth of explosive qualities in Qatar. Mbappe netted eight goals to win the tournament’s Golden Boot and he became the first player in 56 years to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final. Mbappe’s performance against Argentina in the Lusail Stadium showpiece will go down in folklore, as he almost single-handedly dragged France back into the contest when all seemed lost. A second consecutive World Cup triumph eventually proved elusive for Mbappe and Les Bleus, but the striker deserves immense credit for lighting a fire under perhaps the greatest final in the competition’s history. For club side Paris St Germain, Mbappe continued to rack up astonishing numbers to help his team win the 2021/22 Ligue 1 championship. In 46 PSG appearances last season, Mpappe registered 39 goals and 26 assists.
Benzema’s enduring quality was on show during a fabulous 2021/22, as he fired Real Madrid to domestic and European glory. The 35-year-old attacker combines a potent arsenal of technical attributes with a warrior’s mentality – and he regularly delivered at clutch moments last season. Real’s UEFA Champions League run was one of legend, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side recording a succession of dramatic knockout-stage triumphs to progress to the final. Benzema inspired each of those successes with a barely-credible run of form. He hit hat-tricks against Paris St Germain in the round of 16 and Chelsea in the quarter-finals, before scoring three goals across two legs as Real eliminated Manchester City in the last four. Vinicius Junior slotted the winner in Real’s final victory over Liverpool, but the 2021/22 Champions League will be remembered as Benzema’s tournament. He won the award for the competition’s best player and finished as its top scorer with 15 goals. Benzema was also the leading marksman in La Liga, netting 27 times as Real won a 35th domestic title. Benzema’s 2022, however, ended in significant disappointment as injury ruled him out of the FIFA World Cup.
