Monday, Feb 27, 2023
FIFA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the FIFA awards live?

FIFA Awards 2023 Live Streaming in India: Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.

FIFA Awards 2023: It is Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe againFIFA Best Awards 2023 Live Telecast in India: The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, February 27 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.
FIFA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the FIFA awards live?
FIFA Awards 2023  Date and Time: It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA on Friday, eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar.

Karim Benzema completed the top three in the voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches plus selected journalist in each of FIFA’s 211 member countries, as well as fans voting online. In the Best Women’s Player award, Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the United States and Spain’s Alexia Putellas were on the shortlist voted for by a separate global voting panel.

FIFA Awards 2023 Live Streaming Details

Where is FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony taking place?
The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, February 27 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

What time will FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony start?
The start time of the 2022 FIFA Awards ceremony is at 1:30 AM IST, on 28th February.

How to watch the Best FIFA Awards online?
The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be live-streamed on FIFA’s official YouTube channel and JioCinema

How to watch The Best FIFA Awards on Television?
The 2022 FIFA Football Awards ceremony will be aired live on Sports 18 network on Television.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:25 IST
