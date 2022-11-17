Fifa and sportwashing started with Argentina 1978, Qatar is just the latest

Fifa Uncovered

Netflix; 3 hours and 35 minutes; 4 episodes

With the football World Cup around the corner, Fifa awarding the rights to Qatar, over a decade ago remains controversial. Workers’ deaths, draconian laws and human rights issues have shown Fifa and Qatar in poor light. Yet, Argentina hosting the World Cup in 1978, when the country’s military dictatorship had crushed protests and thousands of dissidents disappeared and were tortured and murdered was the start of sportswashing and football.

Argentine captain Daniel Passarella lifted the trophy just a few blocks away from the Navy Mechanics School, which served as a torture centre. Argentina 1978 also was a watershed World Cup for Fifa in terms of football becoming a product which could bring in millions of dollars into its coffers.

The four-part documentary does not focus only on the unravelling of Fifa under its long-time president Sepp Blatter but builds towards it.

Fifa Uncovered goes all the way back to 1974 when Fifa was transformed from a body that conducted World Cups to one that learnt how to market, sell and make money from the World Cup. The man credited with the vision is João Havelange, the Brazilian businessman and swimmer, who came to power (one of his promises to win votes from African nations was to ban aparthied South Africa) and quickly hired a Swiss technical director Sepp Blatter. Blatter, who had experience in public relations, started trying to get sponsors on board because FIFA didn’t have any money.

“Fifa had no money. I approached Coca Cola. The man in Coca Cola said how many bottles of Coca Cola are you going to sell for me. I said ‘it is not a question to sell Coca Cola, but it is a question that two big organisations can go together for the benefit of the youth’.”

Coca Cola was the first to see the potential of football but soon Adidas joined and by the 1978 World Cup, FIFA had at least half a dozen sponsors.

Blatter, now suspended from footballing activities, got his mentor Havelnage to move out of his president’s post in 1998 and remained in the chair till the corruption scandal brought FIFA shame in 2015.

But corruption dates back to the time of Havelange. The then Adidas boss Horst Dassler floated a company International Sports and Leisure (ISL) and Fifa gave it all the marketing rights. In return Havelange was paid. When ISL collapsed a few decades later, Fifa’s finances were a mess.

There is also focus on how Russia and Qatar won the 2018 and 2022 bids though England and the United States were strong contenders. In Qatar’s case there were enough red flags raised, including heat, in an internal Fifa report but none of the Executive Committee members had read the documents or didn’t think it was a problem.

Those who were part of Qatar’s successful bid are interviewed and so are key former Fifa officials, including advisors to Blatter and those who were part of the decision making process.

Money from Qatar flowing into countries after they voted in favour of them hosting the World Cup is too much of a coincidence. For example, after the French federation headed by Michel Platini voted for Qatar, PSG was bought by Qatar investors. Gas deals and land deals too close to the vote raise questions about how Qatar pulled off a successful bid.

The last episode focussed on the investigation of corruption in the FIFA.

Though Blatter does talk about his time with FIFA, he understandably tries to wash his hands off corruption.

If Fifa functioned like a mafia organisation, a close knit group of officials with unchecked power to make decisions, they should have all taken a vow of silence like the Omertà. Because when the lid was blown on corruption, most of them turned on each other. One powerful FIFA official even told his sons, who were allegedly laundering money for him, to find their own lawyer when they were arrested one morning. The official was suspended by FIFA on corruption charges and is allegedly the one who swung votes in favour of Qatar’s controversial 2022 bid.

The powerful Executive Committee member (ExCo) and Concacaf general secretary Chuck Blazer agreed to cooperate with the FBI after he was confronted with the fact that he hadn’t filed his tax returns for years despite living in luxury and told me could also be charged for wire fraud. Blazer spilled the beans and one by one the most powerful men in world football were outed for corruption.