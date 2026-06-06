FIFA allows water bottles again at World Cup 2026, but with riders

Days after banning water bottles at World Cup 2026 games, FIFA on Saturday (June 6, 2026) allowed spectators to bring along one disposable bottle each to matches in the United States and Canada. The adjusted policy comes with certain riders, as hard-sided, reusable water bottles remain disallowed.

In a social media post, the global governing body said supporters will be permitted to bring one soft, plastic, 20-ounce (590 millilitre), factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match being held in the USA or Canada. FIFA’s chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi conveyed the announcement in a video message, citing “safety and security reasons” for barring reusable bottles.