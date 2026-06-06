FIFA allows water bottles again at World Cup 2026, but with riders

Days after banning water bottles at World Cup 2026 games, FIFA on Saturday (June 6, 2026) allowed spectators to bring along one disposable bottle each to matches in the United States and Canada. The adjusted policy comes with certain riders, as hard-sided, reusable water bottles remain disallowed.
In a social media post, the global governing body said supporters will be permitted to bring one soft, plastic, 20-ounce (590 millilitre), factory-sealed, disposable water bottle into any match being held in the USA or Canada. FIFA’s chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi conveyed the announcement in a video message, citing “safety and security reasons” for barring reusable bottles.
All fans will be permitted to bring in one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada. ✅
As FIFA World Cup 2026 Chief Operating Officer, Heimo Schirgi, explains, fans will not be permitted… pic.twitter.com/ePEHq9oalJ
— FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 5, 2026
FIFA’s stadium rules had originally stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one litre, or 33.8 ounces capacity. But on Thursday, the “stadium code of conduct” update was lambasted by an English fan group, which suggested FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water.
The tournament is set to be played in the North American summer for the first time since 1994. Climate researchers have warned that temperatures at 14 of the 16 World Cup sites are likely to exceed dangerous levels, and the world football body has responded to the heat safety concerns by bringing in a three-minute hydration break in each half for all matches.
“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” a FIFA statement had read.
The quadrennial showpiece, which will be held between June 11 and July 19, is already under the scanner for unprecedentedly high ticket prices. FIFA raised its top ticket price for the final to USD 10,990, months after setting it at USD 8,680 following the tournament draw in December. For context, prices were set between USD 70 and USD 1,600 in the 2022 World Cup.