FIFA agrees to expand Women’s World Cup to 32 teams

The FIFA Council unanimously agreed to the proposal to expand the number of competing teams in the FIFA Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 from the next edition on Wednesday.

Owing to the success of the 2019 Women’s World Cup which took place in France, the proposal was agreed upon. To make the bidding process for the 2023 Women’s World Cup easier, the FIFA Council took the decision remotely without waiting for one of its meetings, the next of which is scheduled for 23-24 October.

To make their work easier, FIFA’s decision-making body updated the background document on the exapnsion with the hosting requirements and the timeline of the bidding process for 2023.

By August 2019, the current bidding members have to reconfirm their interest, before bmaking their final bids by December, 2019. The appointment of the host would be tentatively announce by May, 2020.

“The astounding success of this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in France made it very clear that this is the time to keep the momentum going and take concrete steps to foster the growth of women’s football. I am glad to see this proposal – the first of several – becoming a reality,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“The expansion reaches far beyond the eight additional participating teams; it means that, from now on, dozens more member associations will organise their women’s football programme knowing they have a realistic chance of qualifying. The FIFA Women’s World Cup is the most powerful trigger for the professionalisation of the women’s game, but it comes but once every four years and is only the top of a much greater pyramid.”

“In the meantime, we all have a duty to do the groundwork and strengthen women’s football development infrastructure across all confederations,” he concluded.

In the recently concluded Women’s World Cup, United States came out as victors against Netherlands for the second time in a row after defeating the Oranjeleeuwinnen 2-0 in the final. Owing to their win, four US players, namely Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz have been nominated under the Best Women’s Player of 2019 by FIFA earlier on Wednesday.