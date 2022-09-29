scorecardresearch
FIFA-AFC delegation meets promoters of ISL, national coach Igor Stimac

Having gone through the various aspects and problems of club football in the country, the delegation then sat down with the national men's head coach Igor Stimac and had an extensive conversation with the Croatian.

The delegation comprised Nodar Akhalkatsi, Director, Strategic Projects & MA Governance, FIFA, Sarah Solemale, Senior MA Governance Service Manager, FIFA, Allessandro Gramagila, Strategic Development Manager, FIFA and Sonam Jigmi, Senior Manager, South Asia, MA Division, AFC.

The FIFA-AFC delegation, currently in India on a three-day visit, on Thursday met the representatives of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the marketing partners of the All India Football Federation.

Having gone through the various aspects and problems of club football in the country, the delegation then sat down with the national men’s head coach Igor Stimac and had an extensive conversation with the Croatian.

The delegation comprised Nodar Akhalkatsi, Director, Strategic Projects & MA Governance, FIFA, Sarah Solemale, Senior MA Governance Service Manager, FIFA, Allessandro Gramagila, Strategic Development Manager, FIFA and Sonam Jigmi, Senior Manager, South Asia, MA Division, AFC.

The AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said: “Once the roadmap is ready, it will reflect on our work. We want something on the pitch, which includes realistic goals and achievable objectives.

“We are collaborating with institutions as well as individuals, who can help us for the overall growth. Success will be defined when we work together. I believe in thinking out of the box and if there is a will there is always a way.”

