Toggle Menu
FIFA adds new awards categories to provide gender parityhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/fifa-adds-new-awards-categories-to-provide-gender-parity-5713671/

FIFA adds new awards categories to provide gender parity

FIFA introduces gender parity for its awards by adding a women's goalkeeper category and female team of the year

FIFA
FIFA is introducing gender parity for its awards by adding a women’s goalkeeper category and a female team of the year. (Representational Image) 

FIFA is introducing gender parity for its awards by adding a women’s goalkeeper category and a female team of the year. The announcement on Monday ensures men and women will be in line for accolades in the same categories at the FIFA Best ceremony in Milan on September 23.

FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban said, “FIFA is certain that France will host a groundbreaking edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup this year, so I cannot think of a better moment to introduce these new awards. It is yet another step in the right direction to raise the profile of women’s football.”

There were already both men’s and women’s players and coaches of the year awards.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 VAR under fire in Germany: 'We're totally on the wrong path'
2 Iker Casillas released from hospital after heart attack
3 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino ruled out of Barcelona game