Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup? Full list by Confederation after Italy miss out in European playoff final

Check full list of 47 out of 48 countries qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026

By: Sports Desk
3 min readApr 1, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Bosnia players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout vs Italy to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)Bosnia players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout vs Italy to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
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Four countries – Turkey, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Czech Republic advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada on Tuesday following European playoff final wins, meaning 47 out of 48 teams have now been decided for the quadrennial showpiece.

Bosnia knocked out four-time World Cup winners Italy in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1–1 in Zenica. In the night’s other penalty shootout, the Czech Republic swept past Denmark to book their tickets to the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Czechs will take on Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea in Group A, while Bosnia will play in Group B, joining co-hosts Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland.

Turkey ended Kosovo’s dream of a maiden World Cup appearance with a 1–0 win, qualifying for their first World Cup since 2002, when they finished third. They will join Group D with co-host USA, Paraguay, and Australia.

ALSO READ | Italy’s stunning fall: A footballing empire reduced to ashes after failing to qualify for third consecutive FIFA World Cup

In the game between Poland and Sweden, Robert Lewandowski’s side came from behind twice to equalise against Sweden, but star Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres scored Blågult’s third goal to send Graham Potter’s men to the World Cup, where they will play in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Here’s the full list of 47 out of 48 countries qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026:

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Co-hosts:

  • Canada, Mexico, USA

Asian Football Confederation (AFC):

  • Australia, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF):

  • Algeria
  • Cabo Verde
  • Congo DR
  • Côte d’Ivoire
  • Egypt
  • Ghana
  • Morocco
  • Senegal
  • South Africa
  • Tunisia

Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf):

  • Curaçao
  • Haiti
  • Panama

Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL):

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Colombia
  • Ecuador
  • Paraguay
  • Uruguay

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC):

  • New Zealand

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA):

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • Croatia
  • Czechia
  • England
  • France
  • Germany
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Scotland
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Türkiye

Qualification spots

AFC: Eight direct spots + one Play-Off Tournament place
CAF: Nine direct spots + one Play-Off Tournament place
Concacaf: Six direct spots + two Play-Off Tournament places
CONMEBOL: Six direct spots + one Play-Off Tournament place
OFC: One direct spot + one Play-Off Tournament place
UEFA: 16 direct spots

 

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