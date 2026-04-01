Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup? Full list by Confederation after Italy miss out in European playoff final

Four countries – Turkey, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Czech Republic advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada on Tuesday following European playoff final wins, meaning 47 out of 48 teams have now been decided for the quadrennial showpiece.

Bosnia knocked out four-time World Cup winners Italy in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1–1 in Zenica. In the night’s other penalty shootout, the Czech Republic swept past Denmark to book their tickets to the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Czechs will take on Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea in Group A, while Bosnia will play in Group B, joining co-hosts Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland.