Who has qualified for the 2026 World Cup? Full list by Confederation after Italy miss out in European playoff final

Four countries – Turkey, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the Czech Republic advanced to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada on Tuesday following European playoff final wins, meaning 47 out of 48 teams have now been decided for the quadrennial showpiece.
Bosnia knocked out four-time World Cup winners Italy in a penalty shootout after the match ended 1–1 in Zenica. In the night’s other penalty shootout, the Czech Republic swept past Denmark to book their tickets to the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The Czechs will take on Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea in Group A, while Bosnia will play in Group B, joining co-hosts Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland.
Turkey ended Kosovo’s dream of a maiden World Cup appearance with a 1–0 win, qualifying for their first World Cup since 2002, when they finished third. They will join Group D with co-host USA, Paraguay, and Australia.
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In the game between Poland and Sweden, Robert Lewandowski’s side came from behind twice to equalise against Sweden, but star Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres scored Blågult’s third goal to send Graham Potter’s men to the World Cup, where they will play in Group F alongside the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Here’s the full list of 47 out of 48 countries qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026:
AFC: Eight direct spots + one Play-Off Tournament place
CAF: Nine direct spots + one Play-Off Tournament place
Concacaf: Six direct spots + two Play-Off Tournament places
CONMEBOL: Six direct spots + one Play-Off Tournament place
OFC: One direct spot + one Play-Off Tournament place
UEFA: 16 direct spots