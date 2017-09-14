FIFA 2018 World Cup final tickets to cost Rs 70,000

The first phase of ticketing for the next FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Russia, is set to begin on Thursday. The pricing of the tickets of the biggest football tournament starts from Rs 6710, with the highest price being Rs 70502 in Indian currency.
The tickets will be sold in two phases and the interested fans can submit their applications on FIFA’s official website. The first phase ends on October 12. Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their applications by November 16, as there might be a random selection draw to fulfill all requests in case of not enough seats.
Another phase will begin on December 5 after the draw is made and there will also be a ‘last-minute’ sales phase from April 18 to July 15, the day of the World Cup final.
Here are the prices in INR for various categories in the most awaited football tournament. Other than the below categories, there is also one for Russian citizens.
|Match
|Category 1
|Category 2
|Category 3
|Wheelchair user
|Easy Access standard
|Easy Access Amenity
|Obese person
|Opening match
|Rs 35,250
|Rs 24,996
|Rs 14,100
|Rs 14,100
|Rs 14,100
|Rs 14,100
|Rs 14,100
|Group matches
|Rs 14,100
|Rs 10,575
|Rs 6,729
|Rs 6,729
|Rs 6,729
|Rs 6,729
|Rs 6,729
|Round of 16
|Rs 15,702
|Rs 11,857
|Rs 7,370
|Rs 7,370
|Rs 7,370
|Rs 7,370
|Rs 7,370
|Quarter-finals
|Rs 23,393
|Rs 16,343
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Semi-finals
|Rs 48,069
|Rs 30,764
|Rs 18,266
|Rs 18,266
|Rs 18,266
|Rs 18,266
|Rs 18,266
|3rd/4th place play-off
|Rs 23,393
|Rs 16,343
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Rs 11,216
|Final
|Rs 70,501
|Rs 45,505
|Rs 29,162
|Rs 29,162
|Rs 29,162
|Rs 29,162
|Rs 29,162
The tournament begins on June 14 with Russia playing the opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. So far, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia have qualified for the World Cup 2018, other than the host country.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App