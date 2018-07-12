Fiat workers to strike following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus; Here’s why

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid after 9 years. (Source: REUTERS) Cristiano Ronaldo has left Real Madrid after 9 years. (Source: REUTERS)

Real Madrid on Tuesday confirmed that the club has agreed to the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in a €100 million deal. Later, Football Italia reported that a part of the transfer fee will be paid via Juventus’ parent company Exor, which owns Fiat. According to a report by Bleacher Report, an Italian trade union has confirmed that Fiat workers will go on strike to protest against the deal.

The report says that the deal has prompted an angry reaction from the automobile manufacturers affiliated with Unione Sindacale di Base, and the workers at Melfi plant will go on strike for two days.

“It’s unacceptable that while FCA and CNHI workers continue to make huge economic sacrifices, the company then spends hundreds of millions of euros on the purchase of a player. We’re told that times are tough, that we need to resort to social safety nets, waiting for the launch of new models, which never arrive. And while the workers and their families tighten their belts more and more, the company decides to invest a lot of money on a single human resource,” a release from the trade union was quoted as saying by the Bleacher Report.

“For the reasons described above, the Unione Sindacale di Base has declared a strike at FCA Melfi between 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 15 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17,” it further added.

Ronaldo, who won four Champions League trophies with Real, will leave the Spanish club after nine years. During his time at Santiago Bernabeu, the star forward became the record goalscorer for the club with 451 goals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd