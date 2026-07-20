Spain's Ferran Torres scores the opening goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

As Ferran Torres scored the winning goal for Spain in the FIFA World Cup final in the 106th minute, it brought back memories for Vijay Patil, watching from the stands at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium.

Torres’ footballing journey had gone through India and Navi Mumbai, when he was part of the Spanish squad for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India.

One of his teammates in the current senior squad, Eric Garcia, also played at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Vijay Patil owner of DY Patil Stadium during FIFA World Cup final. Torres played at DY Patil Stadium in 2017. (Special Arrangement) Vijay Patil owner of DY Patil Stadium during FIFA World Cup final. Torres played at DY Patil Stadium in 2017. (Special Arrangement)

“Torres and Garcia came with the under-17 team and played at my ground. To see him scoring a goal in the World Cup final was an amazing experience and a memory to cherish. I had seen him in Navi Mumbai as a young boy and like most of their players, he too was looked at as one to watch out for,” Patil told The Indian Express from the USA.