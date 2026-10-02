Ferran Torres out of Spain squad with ankle injury and will miss Czech Republic, Croatia games

Spain's Ferran Torres (7) celebrates scoring their first goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Spain and Argentina in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Spain striker Ferran Torres has withdrawn from the squad because of left ankle pain, ruling him out of the world champion’s remaining Nations League games against the Czech Republic and Croatia in this international break.

Carlos Espi of Real Madrid was called up to replace Torres, who scored the winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina in July.

The Paris Saint-Germain player has been “experiencing discomfort in his left ankle,” the Spain team said in a statement ahead of Saturday’s game against the Czechs in Oviedo.

“Initially, this didn’t prevent him from training and playing, but due to the persistence of the symptoms, the decision was made to withdraw him from the squad to prioritize his recovery.” Torres started the 3-2 win over England on Saturday before being substituted in the 55th minute. He was an unused replacement in the 4-1 victory over Croatia on Tuesday.