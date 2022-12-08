Fernando Santos, the Portuguese coach who remains unfazed by the drama around Cristiano Ronaldo and feels no pressure when benching him

What you should know about FIFA – that’s the football World Cup, which you couldn’t watch last night, but want to sound smart about, at the office water-cooler today.

Yes, Express has your FOMOF covered. That’s Fear of Missing Out (on) Football.

Here’s your name-dropping check-list for December 7

Back in 2018 during the World cup in Russia, Portugal coach Fernando Santos was asked about handling the pressure as a coach. The 68-year-old Portuguese coach would quickly reply to the question saying “I never felt the pressure of someone whose only source of income is football. Pressure is for cookers. I am too old to worry about that.”

The 2016 Euro and 2019 Nations Cup winning coach was also not under pressure when he did not start Cristiano Ronaldo in the team’s round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday night and Santos would term Ronaldo’s new role in the team as yet to be defined.

“That is still something that has to be defined. I have a very close relationship with him, I have known him since he was 19 at Sporting. Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player. I will always consider that he is a very important player to have in the team. The matter is something that is finished and solved. We wanted a team that played with a lot of fluidity,” the coach said post the match.

Born in Lisbon in 1954, a young Santos started playing football at the age of 15 and also had an electrician’s licence as a junior player. The next 18 years saw him completing a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications from Instituto Superior de Engenharia in Lisbon apart from playing for clubs like SL Benfica and Estoril Praia and other clubs.

The Portuguese defender played majorly for Estoril in his career and scored three goals in 182 matches in his club career. Prior to his retirement from professional club at the age 33 in 1986, Santos joined Hotel Palacio in Lisbon as chief technician where he managed more than 130 employees as part of his job apart from playing for Estoril For six years, Santos, whose nickname is Engineer, would supervise the hotel’s functions before his retirement as a player in 1986.

With the hotel owner being president of his former club, Santos was invited to coach the team on an interim basis. “Everything happened by chance. Things happened along the way because that’s how it was. I never put myself forward to be a football coach. Instead of six months, I stayed for six years and we went up to the first division,” Santos had told Reuters in an interview years ago.

Santos coached Estoril for six years before coaching clubs like Estrela da Amadora, Porto, AEK Athens, Sporting CP and Benfica. In 2007, Santos joined PAOK Saloniki before he left the job to join the Greece national team as head coach from 2010 to 2014.

According to the website Portugoal, Santos’s club win percentage was 44 percent with June one Liga NOS title and two Taca de Portugal titles and a cup win for AEK Athens.

In 2014, Santos was offered the role of head coach Portugal as he replaced Paulo Bento. Under his eight-year long tenure, the team has won 2016 Euro apart from the Nations League Cup in 2019.

The coach once said “Put tactics first and technical skills second,” and earlier this year forgot that he had defender Tiago Djalo on bench during a Nations Cup match against Czech Republic. “I forgot that I had Tiago Djalo on the bench, I apologise to Tiago Djalo. He should have entered at that moment, I have full confidence in Djali, but as Joao Mario was ready to come on, what came through my mind at the moment was to move Palhinha to central defence,” Santos had told reporters post the match.

The coach had shortlisted 55 players before he chose the 26 members of the Portuguese team for Qatar and the World Cup has seen its share of controversies regarding Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Manchester United striker was first substituted against South Korea in the team’s final group encounter by the coach. According to ESPN, the striker was caught on camera appearing to say, “He is in a rush to sub me,” as he walked off. The striker also got into an altercation with South Korean player Cho Gue-Sung and at first the coach thought Ronaldo’s anger was for the Korean player.

“Let’s divide this episode into two parts. I went to the post-game flash quotes first and then to the conference. What I said was that on the field, I didn’t hear anything, I was far away, I only saw him arguing with the Korean player. Then I saw him on TV and I didn’t like it at all, no, I didn’t like it at all. From there, these issues are resolved internally, they are resolved, everyone is focused and available for tomorrow’s game,” Santos had told reporters earlier this week.

With his contract running till 2024, Santos would hope to make Portugal enter the semi-finals in Qatar with a win against Morocco on Saturday and the coach has talked about how he decided who is going to be captain when he reaches the stadium. “I only decide who is going to be captain when I reach the stadium,” Santos had said.

If the Engineer scripts Portugal’s title win in Qatar, he surely can decide whatever the team and the nation wants to give him.