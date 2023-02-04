While You Were Asleep: Fernandez fails to shine on debut, Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen falters yet again, FIFA disallows Barcelona’s attempt to sign Araujo

Enzo Fernandez made his debut for Chelsea against Fulham on Friday but it was not a memorable one as the match ended in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Fernandez, who became the most expensive player in British football history, was mostly subdued during the game.

But the debutant did have his moment 20 minutes from the end when he whipped a spectacular first-time effort shot beyond Leno’s dive as the ball went fractionally wide off the post.

As a result, Chelsea was left stranded in ninth and its indifferent form was extended to one win in six in the league.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen falters yet again

Augsburg beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Friday after Mergim Berisha scored the only goal of the Bundesliga match. Berisha capitalized on some poor Leverkusen defending to head in Arne Engels’ corner for what proved to be the winning goal in the 55th minute.

This meant that Leverkusen suffered their second consecutive Bundesliga defeat.

Leverkusen’s second straight defeat after last Sunday’s 2-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund dented the club’s hopes of European qualification.

Barcelona move for LA Galaxy’s Julian Araujo not permitted by FIFA

Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julian Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation.

On Friday night, FIFA confirmed that Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona was not permitted by football’s governing body after documentation for the transfer was filed too late.

“FIFA can confirm that the transfer of the player Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy to FC Barcelona was not completed in line with the applicable regulations,” a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN on Friday

Paulista suspended 2 games for foul on Vinicius

Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista will miss two games for his dangerous foul of Vinícius Júnior after the Spanish soccer federation’s disciplinary committee added another game to his suspension on Friday.