Enner Valencia joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi in the famous chess photo, thanks to his club Fenerbahce

Enner Valencia. The Ecuador captain, player of the match in the 2022 World Cup opener and the sole goal scorer on day one of the tournament. The 33-year-old scored a brace to help his side grab a 0-2 win over hosts Qatar.

With Ecuador taking all three points home and the skipper playing the lead role in it, Turkish club Fenerbahce, who Valencia plays for, could not hide their admiration for the Ecuador international.

The Super Lig club took to Twitter to post an updated version of the Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi Louis Vuitton photoshoot that has been doing rounds on social media since it was first made public on the World Cup eve on Saturday, November 19.

In the updated image, Valencia can be seen smiling, imposed between Messi and Ronaldo as the two focus on the chess board.

In the World Cup opener, the 33-year-old forward was at it from the kick off as he scored off an early header to give the CONMEBOL team an early advantage only to be ruled offside following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR check).

The Fenerbahce player would get his next chance soon as Ecuador earned a penalty, which Valencia scored past the Qatar goalkeeper in the 16 minute. The second goal would come in 15 minutes time as the forward rose to meet a cross from the right to apply a ridiculously neck muscle boasting header.

Injury scare

It was evident that Valencia was the biggest threat to the Qatar defence by the treatement they gave the opposition captain. He would be knocked down multiple times in the first half, feeling discomfort in his right knee as he limped off the pitch to receive medical attention.

With no changes made at half time, the blow he took wasn’t serious but much to Ecuador’s fear, the captain was forced off the pitch in the second half, going down holding his right knee again.

“The doctors will assess me, but I hope to play in the second game against Holland,” Valencia said post-match.

Ecuador face the Netherlands on Friday, November 25 following which they take on Senegal on matchday three on November 29.