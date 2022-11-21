‘Feels a little dirty’ Six findings from a Dutch TV poll show Netherlands football fans ‘in shame’ about World Cup in Qatar

scorecardresearch
The Dutch television current affairs show EenVandaag ran a poll ahead of the Qatar world cup to feel the pulse of the Netherlands. They polled 28,000 people and the results are quite stunning.

1) Just 14% say they are looking forward to the world cup. One in four planning to watch Netherland’s first game against Senegal on Monday said they were a little embarrassed about it. “I’m not going to ignore something like the World Cup but it feels a little dirty. ‘I’d rather watch it behind closed curtains,” one fan was quoted as saying.

2)’I’m aware of it, but mainly in a negative way,’ one respondent said. ‘This is a World Cup which shows how football was taken hostage by big money,’ said another. ‘And it would seem nothing can be done about it. I would rather watch the Eredivisie.’ (The football league in Netherlands is called Eredivisie).

3) Just 11% said they would like to watch the games on a big screen outdoors or at a café.

4) Almost 75% say they don’t want their king Willem-Alexander to go to Qatar. About 59% said he should not go even if Netherlands make the semi finals. It has been reported that the Belgian king plans to travel to Qatar if the team makes it to the final four. Only 42% feel that even the sports minister should travel.

5) More than 50% feel that supermarkets should avoid world cup related advertising and promotions. 25% even said they might boycott shops who use the world cup to promote goods.

6) A supermarket chain Jumbo had to withdraw an advertisement after copping severe criticism. The advert had showed construction workers in orange uniform walk over scaffolding.

The Indian Express had reported how the construction of the stadiums in Qatar had involved human rights violations and many deaths. 

“We now realize that a link can be made in this advertisement to the appalling working conditions in Qatar and that was never our intention. We deeply regret this and offer our sincerest apologies,” the supermarket chain Jumbo issued a statement after withdrawal.

