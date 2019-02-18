FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, ISL Football Live Score: GOA 2-0 KER in first half

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL Football Live Score Streaming Online: FC Goa will look for a win to secure a berth in the play-offs as they host ninth-placed Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. Goa, who are placed second with 28 points so far, are in excellent form and will go into the match after securing a thumping 3-0 victory over ATK.
After struggling throughout the season Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have not much to lose and will only play for a consolation victory. After the removal of England goalkeeper David James, the side are still trotting down the table with 14 points in 16 matches. Kerala under Nelo Vingada just managed to earn two points in his first three matches.
What a pass
Ahmed Jahouh plays a through ball from his half towards Jackichand Singh on the right. The latter settles with the ball before and Kerala defenders snatch the ball from him.
Action resumes
The referee blows the whistle and the second half action is underway.
HALF TIME
It was a strong first half performance by the home side as FC Goa go into the break with a two-goal advantage.
Goa double their lead
Goa double their lead just three minutes after scoring the opener. A poor back pass by Anas Edathodika and Dheeraj slides and somehow manages to keep the ball into play. Unfortunate for the young goalkeeper as the ball goes straight towards Ferran Corominas on the left. The Brazilian makes the most out of it and passes the ball immediately to Edu Bedia in the center. Edu takes a touch blasts it inside the goalpost with the goalkeeper no where in frame.
Goa take lead
Brandon Fernandes goes past the defender and delivers a perfect cross towards Ferran Corominas inside the box. Kerala player Anas Edathodika was present but he fails to intercept and lethal Corominas proves why he is the leading goal-scorer of the season. He leaps over the defender and flicks the ball in the top-right corner. No chance for Dheeraj Singh as Corominas nets his 14th goal of the season.
Decent start for FC Goa
Chants of "Goa, Goa" are buzzing around the stadium and the home side have so far enjoyed a decent start. It's still goalless in the opening 13 minutes but two strong attempts by Jackichand Singh almost saw the home side taking an early lead.
KICK OFF
The refree blows the whistle and the match is underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Let's Play!
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. It is a crucial encounter for FC Goa as a win tonight will look for secure a berth for the Gaurs in Play-offs. They are placed second with 28 points so far and will go into the match after securing a thumping 3-0 victory over ATK. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have not much to lose and will only play for a consolation victory.