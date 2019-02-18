FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, ISL Football Live Score: GOA 2-0 KER in first half

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Football Live Score Streaming, ISL Football Live Score Streaming Online: FC Goa will look for a win to secure a berth in the play-offs as they host ninth-placed Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. Goa, who are placed second with 28 points so far, are in excellent form and will go into the match after securing a thumping 3-0 victory over ATK.

After struggling throughout the season Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have not much to lose and will only play for a consolation victory. After the removal of England goalkeeper David James, the side are still trotting down the table with 14 points in 16 matches. Kerala under Nelo Vingada just managed to earn two points in his first three matches.