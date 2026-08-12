FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch ACL 2 Qualifier

FC Goa qualified for the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage after winning the Super Cup last season. (AIFF Photo)

FC Goa face Turkmenistan’s FK Arkadag in a one-off preliminary stage playoff to decide whether they play in the AFC Champions League 2 this season or in the AFC Challenge League. The winner of the match will play in the Champions League 2 while the losers enter the group-stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League.

FC Goa are one of two ISL teams in the fray in the preliminary stage, with the other being East Bengal who are up against Kuwait’s Al-Arabi in Kolkata. While East Bengal have qualified due to winning the 2025/26 ISL, FC Goa have qualified after winning the 2025/26 Super Cup. The winners of the two matches will join Bahrain’s Al-Khaldiya and Oman’s Al-Nahda in Pot 4 for the group-stage draw, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur on August 18. The West Region group stage will comprise 16 teams split across four pot.