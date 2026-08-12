FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch ACL 2 Qualifier

FC Goa face Turkmenistan’s FK Arkadag in a one-off preliminary stage playoff to decide whether they play in the AFC Champions League 2 this season or in the AFC Challenge League. The winner of the match will play in the Champions League 2 while the losers enter the group-stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League.
FC Goa are one of two ISL teams in the fray in the preliminary stage, with the other being East Bengal who are up against Kuwait’s Al-Arabi in Kolkata. While East Bengal have qualified due to winning the 2025/26 ISL, FC Goa have qualified after winning the 2025/26 Super Cup. The winners of the two matches will join Bahrain’s Al-Khaldiya and Oman’s Al-Nahda in Pot 4 for the group-stage draw, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur on August 18. The West Region group stage will comprise 16 teams split across four pot.
When is the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier?
The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier will be played on Wednesday, August 12 at 8.30pm IST.
Where will the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier be played?
The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier will be played at the Arkadag Stadium in Arkadag, Turkmenistan.
Where can I watch the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier live on TV?
The FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier won’t be broadcast on any television channel in India.
Where can I live stream the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier?
There is yet to be any update on where the FC Goa vs FK Arkadag AFC Champions League 2 qualifier will be live-streamed in India.