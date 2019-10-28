Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: When and where to watch GOA vs BEN?

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2019 Live Streaming: After claiming a 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in their opening fixture, FC Goa would look to maintain the winning momentum when they take on defending champions Bengaluru FC on Monday.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, are yet to secure their first win of the season as they will enter the contest after playing a goalless stalemate against NorthEast United.

When is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be played on Monday, October 28, 2019.

What time is the kickoff between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will kickoff at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League being played?

The Indian Super League match between FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Which channel will air FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League?

The live telecast of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I live stream FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League online?

The live streaming of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates here at indianexpress.com.