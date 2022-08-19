scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Durand Cup 2022: FC Goa bounce back with a 1-0 win over Indian Air Force

Durand Cup 2022: In the second-half, the Airmen did try and apply some pressure but the organised and well-schooled Gaurs defence held firm.

FC GOA VS INDIAN AIR FORCEThe Air Force upped the ante in search for an equaliser and in the final 10 minutes got several chances to draw level. ( Source: Durand Cup/Twitter )

Durand Cup 2022: Defending Champions FC Goa bounced back from their opening day loss as they eked out a 1-0 win over Indian Air Force at the Durand Cup.

Muhammed Nemil was the lone goal scorer at a rainy, blustery Kishore Bharati Krirangan here. With the win, Goa join Mohammedan Sporting and Bengaluru FC with three points in Group A, even though the latter have a game in hand. Jamshedpur FC is the other team in the group. The top two teams from each Group qualify for the quarter-finals. The Gaurs got their goal early through Nemil, who struck his second in two games in the tournament.

The move came from the right when Mevan Dias broke through and delivered a minus inside the box finding his classy centre-forward in space. Nemil turned, transferred the ball to his favoured left-foot and found the bottom corner with precision. He could have made it three for the tournament 15 minutes later, but this time his curler from just outside the box, missed narrowly.

In the second-half, the Airmen did try and apply some pressure but the organised and well-schooled Gaurs defence held firm.

The Air Force upped the ante in search for an equaliser and in the final 10 minutes got several chances to draw level. Mohd. Aqib first hit the cross-bar and then substitute Prabhjot Singh unleashed a wonderful free-kick, drawing a fantastic save from Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...

The Air Force got as many as three corners as well in the last few minutes but couldn’t cash in.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 07:10:20 pm
Next Story

48-year-old man ‘involved in terror funding’ held: Delhi Police

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

Featured Stories

Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Bollywood and the boycott campaign: How long will film biggies remain sil...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half
US study

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 19: Latest News