Fans wonder if Emiliano Martinez has four toes after new tattoo pictures

Argentina shot stopper Emiliano Martinez has the internet talking after he posted pictures of his new tattoo on his Instagram story. No, not about the tattoo but about the number of toes he has. In the photo screengrabbed from Martinez’s story by SPORTBible and Daily Mail, only four of Martinez’s toes are visible in the sliders and fans are wondering about the whereabouts of the fifth one.

Featuring Argentina’s updated 3-star log, Martinez’s tattoo reads “Que la pasión te lleve a la gloria”, which translates to “May passion lead you to glory.” Incidentally, the tattoo is drawn on the exact spot with which Martinez had saved a late strike of France’s Kolo Muani in the final which dragged the tie into penalties.

Martinez would then go on to save Kingsley Coman’s effort while his antics got into Aurélien Tchouaméni’s head, making him miss as Argentina won the shootout 4-2. Martinez would go on to win the Golden Glove after the final.

A few days Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, reported that Aston Villa’s manager Unai Emery is ‘desperate’ to sell Martinez. They claimed that Emery is unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, has been named as potential replacement.

“When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it. I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it. We are so proud of him. He won the World Cup with his national team and it’s amazing,” Emery had said.