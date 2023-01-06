Fans storm into pitch and perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiuu’ celebration during Al Ittihad vs. Al Hilal match

As soon as Cristiano Ronaldo signed the dotted line of the contract that made him a Al Nassr player, the complexion of the Saudi Arabia footballing ecosystem changed.

In a video going viral on social media, two fans were seen storming on to the pitch and performing Ronaldo’s trademark Siiuu celebration during a match between Al Ittihad vs. Al Hilal.

As the two men ran around before performing the celebration, players from both teams stood there and watched and the spectators in the stadium chanted “Siuuuu” in unision.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo said in a press conference that he is ‘feeling very good and very proud to make this big decision’ and insisted his work is done and has played in the ‘most important club in Europe and is ready for a new challenge’.

Today during the Al Hilal game, some fans stormed the pitch to celebrate like Cristiano Ronaldo. SIIIIUUUUUUUUUUU 🐐 pic.twitter.com/URAW33ZWZS — CR7 Portugal (@CR7_PORFC) January 5, 2023

He also added that he wanted to ‘show and develop the new and young generation in Saudi Arabia as well as the woman’s game’. Ronaldo revealed his family are happy about his decision to move and have supported him. ‘The welcome is amazing and I’m really proud,’ the former Manchester United player said.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr debut, however, has been delayed as the club is yet to register him but the 37-year-old, who has already started training with his new team members is also likely to defy the two-match bane given by England FA for smashing the phone from the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan, who was also autistic.

As per the report in the Daily Mail, the Saudi club are yet to confirm whether they would adhere to the ban which is backed by FIFA rules.

Ronaldo’s international clearance certificate, however, was said to have been received by the club and its executives were examining whether it might help them circumnavigate the banning order.

Advertisement

If the ban is ignored, however, it could land Ronaldo in further hot water and the club with a huge fine.

Al-Nassr were due to play Al-Ta’ee on Thursday before the game was postponed after heavy rainfall in Riyadh.