scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch of the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Listen to this article
Fans mourn Pelé at public viewing in Brazil stadium
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mourners began paying their respects to Pelé in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday.

The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field where he scored scored some of the best goals of his career. Mourners walked past his casket in the 16,000-seat stadium outside Sao Paulo. His burial will take place in a cemetery only 600 meters away on Tuesday.

Fans arrived at the stadium in the early hours of Monday to honor Edson Arantes do Nascimento, globally known as Pelé.
One of them was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Key- January 2, 2023: Why you should read ‘Passport a Fundamental Ri...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists.

“My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.” Mendes also said Pelé was a humble man despite his global fame, and that he deserves every tribute.

Pelé’s casket will be ushered through the streets of Santos before his burial. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other dignitaries are expected to attend.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical center where he had been hospitalised said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 21:45 IST
Next Story

Swiggy loss widens to Rs 3,628.9 crore in FY22

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close