scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Fan invades pitch with rainbow flag ahead of Germany vs Hungary Euro clash

As security staff led the invader off the pitch, a number of fans waved flags in support and cheered.

By: Reuters | Munich |
Updated: June 24, 2021 8:52:54 am
Germany vs HungaryA protestor holding a rainbow flag runs onto the pitch in front of the Hungarian team before the Euro 2020 championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the football arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP)

A protester waving a rainbow flag invaded the pitch ahead of Germany’s Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Wednesday night, and fans outside and inside the stadium carried similar banners to show their support for LGBTQ rights.

Munich’s mayor had wanted the Allianz stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for the match to protest a new law in Hungary banning school materials deemed to “promote” homosexuality and gender change and restricting the media from showing such content in programmes accessible to minors.

UEFA denied the request, but that didn’t matter to the fans streaming into the stadium who carried flags in with them and to the volunteers who handed them out to those entering the stadium.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

 

As security staff led the invader off the pitch, a number of fans waved flags in support and cheered. Many public transport workers and others around the city had flags to show their views on the issue, while a wind turbine outside the stadium was lit up in rainbow colours, as the mayor had said it would be following the UEFA ruling.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

WTC final
WTC final, Day 5 in pics: Shami brings India back in fight
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 24: Latest News