scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Fallout from FIFA suspension continues: Indian football team’s matches against Singapore, Vietnam cancelled

The friendlies were meant to help the Indian national men’s team prepare for the Asian Cup, set to be held next year and had the backing of team head coach Igor Stimac.

All India Football Federation, Indian Football team, FIFA, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, AFC Asian Cup,The Sunil Chhetri-led side celebrating with the crowd after their win.(Twitter/Indian Football Team)

In another fallout of FIFA’s decision to suspend the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) for third-party interference, the national team’s twin friendly matches against Singapore and Vietnam in September have been cancelled.

India were scheduled to face Singapore on September 24 before taking on Vietnam on September 27. The matches, crucial for India’s preparation for next year’s Asian Cup, were being hosted by Vietnam with Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City being the likely venue.

However, according to sources, the Vietnam football federation communicated to the AIFF last week their inability to host India for the matches. It must be noted that after suspending the AIFF on August 14, FIFA had written to all its member associations, reminding them not to enter any ‘sporting contact with AIFF’ and its teams while it is suspended.

Sources said Vietnam took the decision to cancel India’s matches even though they are still a month away to avoid any ‘uncertainty’. “Vietnam did not want to risk losing out on matches during the crucial FIFA window. Given that there was no clarity on the status of AIFF, they chose to cancel the matches and begin their search for an alternate opponent,” the source said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Explained: US jobs-recession paradoxPremium
Explained: US jobs-recession paradox
READ |Gokulam Kerala barred from AFC Women’s club championship

For Vietnam, these matches were a part of their preparation for the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. India, meanwhile, were hoping to make use of the FIFA window (September 19 to 27) to begin their preparation for the Asian Cup.

India coach Igor Stimac, whose contract renewal is still to be confirmed, had earlier this month expressed his happiness at playing these two teams. India is currently placed 104th in the world, while their two opponents were placed at 97th (Vietnam) and 159th (Singapore).

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The development means the AIFF will have to begin their hunt for new opponents if its suspension ends before the FIFA window.

Advertisement

Last week, Indian Women’s League champions Gokulam Kerala became the first team to bear the brunt of the AIFF’s suspension after they were barred from competing in the Asian Club Championship in Uzbekistan and sent back home.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:38:16 am
Next Story

Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, Karan Johar says ‘bacche kamaal ke honge’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Alia Bhatt reveals she was paid Rs 15 lakh for SOTY, said she handed cheque to mom Soni Razdan: 'Till date, my mother handles my money'

2

MSP not being implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

3

No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

4

Noida: Woman seen misbehaving with security guard in viral video, arrested

5

Cardi B gets a face tattoo and leaves fans with mixed reactions

Featured Stories

August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
August 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
Broken pitchers, 100 years apart
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
UPI payment charges explained: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move ...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
The cost of 'inefficiency': The two Gujarat ministers who paid with their...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...
Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

Court extends Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till September 5

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

MSP not implemented because of PM’s friend Adani: Satya Pal Malik

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again
FTX Crypto Cup

Praggnanandhaa beats World Champion Magnus Carlsen again

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish Kumar’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original
House of the Dragon Episode 1

Game of Thrones prequel lacks the fire and power of the original

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

Zomato apologises and withdraws ad with Hrithik Roshan

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee
Explained

UPI payment charges: Why FinMin had to clarify there's no move to levy fee

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 22: Latest News