Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Fake Viral: Miley Cyrus didn’t repeat Emiliano Martinez’s controversial act; did he copy her?

It turns out Cyrus’ picture was dated from December 2018 from her wedding ceremony to Australian Liam Hemsworth; they would separate in 2020.

Miley Cyrus, Emiliano Martinez’A picture of Miley Cyrus, the American singer and actress, went viral over the last couple of days. (Twitter)
Fake Viral: Miley Cyrus didn’t repeat Emiliano Martinez’s controversial act; did he copy her?
‘Give Miley Argentine nationality” was the theme of many social media posts when a picture of Miley Cyrus, the American singer and actress, went viral over the last couple of days. It had Miley holding a bouquet in the same way that the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez held his Golden Glove award on the stage at Doha at 2022 world cup in Qatar.

It turns out Cyrus’ picture was dated from December 2018 from her wedding ceremony to Australian Liam Hemsworth; they would separate in 2020.

Clarin, the Argentine newspaper, posed a counter question: What if Dibu [Emiliano Martinez’s nickname] is a fan of the American and it is a reference gesture towards her?

Martinez’s gesture had split the footballing world with many former players castigating him for the act. He had placed the trophy near his private parts and lifted the trophy over his head.

Patrick Vieira, France’s 1998 world cup winner, called it a “stupid act” , his club Aston Villa coach Unai Emery said he will be speaking to him. “When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it. I will speak to him next week about some celebrations.”

The Scottish footballer Graeme Sourness called it “vulgar”. “He looked like a vulgar clown. If that’s what he wants to be remembered for, god help us all … But that he thinks what he did was appropriate is unbelievable. I don’t understand why he decided to do that in front of everyone’s eyes […] What respect does he show for his hosts? Even for himself? Maybe he doesn’t care. Well, he should. He won’t be so proud in the years to come. Unfortunately, that image is now part of the history of the final.”

An official complaint was also launched by France against Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez for brutally trolling Kylian Mbappe post the final between Argentina and France. Martinez also held the Mbappe doll aloft while standing next to Mbappe’s PSG team-mate Messi during the epic bus-ride celebrations in Buenos Aires. Immediately after winning the world cup, he first went and consoled Mbappe on the field. Later, at the locker room, the Argentina players danced around the dressing room after their triumph and they were all heard singing “a minute’s silence for” in tandem, before leaving a gap for goalkeeper Martinez to shout: “For Mbappe who is dead!

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 10:12 IST
