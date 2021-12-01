‘Facts’: Ronaldo comments on fan’s rant over Ballon d’Or winner

Ronaldo has five Ballon d’Or awards while Messi now has seven.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo publicly agreed with a fan post that claimed Lionel Messi stole the Ballon d’Or from him and Robert Lewandowski.

Argentina’s Messi won a record-extending seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday, beating Poland marksman Lewandowski to the prize by 33 votes. Meanwhile, Ronaldo was placed outside the top three for the first time since 2010.

The fan account called ‘Cristiano Ronaldo – The Legendary’ is followed by Ronaldo himself. A recent post on it detailed the Manchester United striker’s 2021 achievements before describing Messi’s accolade as ‘Theft. Dirt. Shame. Simply regrettable.’

“Who saw, saw. Anyone who is smart enough knows who the real deserving ones are. Receiving awards without earning it is false happiness, without pride.”

Listing Ronaldo’s achievements in the last year for Juventus, United and the national team, the post said: ’43 goals in the year, 6 goals in 5 games in this Champions League, all decisive and a guy who, regardless of age, continues to work miracles and is the guy who most impresses the world most often. They still put the guy in 6th… Do you really think that 5 guys did more than him in the year? Never.”

“He could fight for this award calmly and the fight would be good with Lewandowski who in individual numbers was incredible and Bayern had a better season than Juventus and has been having a calmer season than United, but at the national selection level for example, Cristiano was much better. And who does the prize go to? For Messi, who only won the Copa del Rey by Barcelona, ​​he hasn’t scored a goal against Real Madrid since when Cristiano left, disappeared in the big games of the season, won the Copa America that was supposed to be every 4 years and do practically every year. He didn’t score in the final or in the semifinal. And he’s been having a weak season with PSG individually.”

“For Cristiano to win this prize he has to be 300% unquestionable. It’s no use scoring the most beautiful bike of the year, being champion of everything by club, top scorer of everything and scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup, they still provide a way to take his prize. With Messi, it’s the other way round. He can do a low-key season, way below, they’ll always find a way to favour him and give him the prize.’

Ronaldo not only liked the post but also commented ‘facts’ underneath it.

Cristiano Ronaldo commenting “facts” under a post saying Messi robbed the Ballon d’Or and ghosted in big games… I actually can’t believe this is a 36 year old athlete, the lack of sportsmanship and the inferiority complex is despicable. pic.twitter.com/iSMBdbEXey — MC (@CrewsMat10) December 1, 2021

Ronaldo on Monday put out a lengthy statement on Instagram, blasting France Football editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre for claiming that the Portuguese had told him that he wished to retire with more Ballon d’Ors than Messi.

