FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi by numbers

The following is a look at Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s career by numbers:

499 million: Global followers on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (over 10 times the population of Argentina)

$120 million: Messi’s estimated earnings for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents’ fees, according to Forbes.

$26.60 million: Messi’s estimated transfer value, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

2,315: Minutes played in the World Cup. No one has played more.

853: Club matches for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

701: Club goals for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

172:International caps

98: International goals

37: Club trophies won

35: Age

26: Matches played at the World Cup (Overall record)

19: Appearances as captain in the World Cup — a record

16: World Cup match victories (Germany’s Miroslav Klose has 17). Does not include penalty shootout wins.

16 years: The gap between his first and latest World Cup goals

13: World Cup goals (Argentine record)

11: Player of the match awards (first given in 2002)

7: Ballons d’Or

6: Men to have played in five World Cups – Messi, Lothar Matthaeus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo

6: Assists in the knockout phase of World Cups

5: World Cups played in and assisted in

2: World Cup finals

1: Copa America trophy

1: World Cup winners’ medals