Factbox: Manchester United wins the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo kisses the golden boot trophy awarded to him as 'FIFPro Player of the Year 2008' in a presentation before the match on Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 29, 2008. (REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. EARLY DAYS: Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira.* Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED (2003-09) United manager Alex Ferguson signs the 18-year-old for 12.24 million pounds ($16.85 million) in August 2003. In 2006-07, United win the title and Ronaldo is named England’s Footballer of the Year. Celebrates League and Champions League double in the 2007-08 season, finishing as Europe’s top goalscorer with 42 goals. Caps 2008 season by winning the Ballon d’Or. In 2008-09, helps United to the Premier League title and League Cup. Scores 118 goals in 291 appearances for United. REAL MADRID (2009-18) https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Signs for 80 million pounds ($110.15 million) from United in 2009, a world record fee at the time. Scores 46 goals in the 2011-12 LaLiga season as Real win the title. Scores a record 17 goals in the Champions League in 2013-14 as Real secure a 10th European title. Scores the decisive spot kick in penalty shootout against Atletico to give Real their 11th Champions League title in 2016. Wins the Ballon d’Or in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Finishes as Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 451 goals. ALSO READ | Ronaldo deal sees Man U outflank City, mollify fans JUVENTUS (2018-21) Signs for the Turin club in July 2018 for a reported fee of 100 million euros ($117.93 million), the highest ever for a player over 30. Scores 21 goals as Juventus win their eighth consecutive Scudetto, thereby becoming the first player to win league titles in England, Spain and Italy. Comes in third place for the 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award, behind Messi and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk. Nets 31 times to finish as the second-highest goalscorer in the 2019-20 Serie A season as Juventus again win the title. Juventus, however, get knocked out by Lyon in the round of 16 in the Champions League. Wins the Serie A golden boot for 2020-21 with 29 goals but the Italian giants fail to win the league, finishing fourth. Finishes with 101 goals in 134 games across all competitions. PORTUGAL (Since 2003) Makes Portugal debut in August 2003. Helps side to runners-up spot at Euro 2004. Portugal are eliminated from the 2010 World Cup by Spain in the last 16. Portugal go out in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup with Ronaldo clearly struggling with injury. In 2016, helps Portugal win their first European title as they beat France 1-0 in the final. Captains Portugal to victory over the Netherlands in the 2018-19 Nations League final. Scores against France at Euro 2020, equalling former Iran captain Ali Daei’s international record of 109 goals. ($1 = 0.8480 euros) ($1 = 0.7263 pounds)

