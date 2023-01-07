scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

FA to investigate ‘homophobic chants’ heard during Manchester United vs Everton match

Similar chants were again heard recently on Sunday when Chelsea were held 1-1 at Nottingham Forest in the other Premier League match.

Manchester United vs EvertonManchester United vs Everton: 'We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination', FA has said.
Listen to this article
FA to investigate ‘homophobic chants’ heard during Manchester United vs Everton match
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Football Association (FA)has said they will probe into the alleged homophobic chants at Old Trafford during FA Cup third round game between Manchester United and Everton match.

Similar chants were again heard recently on Sunday when Chelsea were held 1-1 at Nottingham Forest in the other Premier League match.

Forest’s impressive performance was marred by alleged homophobic chanting from some home supporters toward traveling fans. Chelsea’s official LGBTQ+ supporters group took to Twitter toward the end of the first half to “totally condemn” the chant it said could be heard during a match which was shown live on Sky Sports.

Forest said in a statement shortly after fulltime: “The club are aware of reports concerning chants aimed at Chelsea supporters from a minority of fans this evening and do not condone any type of discriminatory or offensive behaviour. The matter will be investigated.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
The judicial pendency question: How to lighten the court’s load
Nottingham Forest’s Serge Aurier, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at City ground in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

“We strongly condemn the use of the term ‘rent boy’ and we are determined to drive it out of our game. We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term,” an FA spokesperson told Mirror Football.

While another FA statement read, “We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service, as well as the UK Football Policing Unit, in relation to the use of this term.

Part of our world in this area has been to provide the relevant authorities with impact statements from LGBTQ+ supporters, detailing how chants of this nature affect their experience and feeling of inclusion at football matches so that a cleaner stance and understanding on the chant can be established.

Advertisement

We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and we are striving to ensure our game is a safe environment for all, which truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful conduct both on and off the pitch.”

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 11:29 IST
Next Story

‘Scared of entering Parliament’: Sharad Pawar refers to PM Modi’s 2016 remark

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 07: Latest News
close