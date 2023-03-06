FA looking into Arsenal’s celebrations after late winner against Bournemouth: Reports

Arsenal on Saturday completed a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory against Bournemouth after going 0-2 down. After Thomas Partey and Ben White had cancelled out Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi’s goals, Reiss Nelson came off the bench and won the game for the gunners in stoppage time.

After the goal, Arsenal coaching staff and substitutes ran onto the pitch and celebrated wildly with the players on the field. This, according to reports, have led The Football Association to look into the matter with referee Chris Kavanagh reporting the celebrations to them.

The IFAB rules state that those in the technical area “must remain within its confines except in special circumstances, e.g. a physiotherapist/doctor entering the field of play, with the referee’s permission, to assess an injured player.” They also state that occupants of the technical area “must behave in a responsible manner”.

The win enabled Arsenal to maintain its five-point lead over Manchester City with 12 games left for each team in a back-and-forth title race. City did its part in Saturday’s early game, beating Newcastle 2-0 at home through goals by Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva to keep the pressure on Arsenal.

“It was just mad,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. “Those feelings of happiness and joy. It was a really special way and it took until the last second to earn it. I am really proud of them. They never gave up. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people. I’m so happy for Nelson.”