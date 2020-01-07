FA Cup: Liverpool, Chelsea get easy draws; Manchester City host Fulham in fourth-round

FA Cup trophy. (Source: Twitter) FA Cup trophy. (Source: Twitter)

Premier League leaders Liverpool, who fielded a virtual youth side and still beat Everton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, will visit either Championship side Bristol City or League One Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round following Monday’s draw.

Here’s an update for you, @Arsenal fans 😉 pic.twitter.com/LVvoYSyglm — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2020

Bristol City, who drew 1-1 at home to Shrewsbury on Saturday, pulled off one of the great FA Cup shocks last time they faced Liverpool, winning a third-round replay 1-0 at Anfield in 1994 as a second-tier side, a result that led to the resignation of the Anfield club’s boss Graeme Souness.

Shrewsbury had less luck in their only ever meeting with Liverpool, losing 4-0 at home in the fourth round in 1996. The Merseysiders, currently world and European champions, last won the FA Cup in 2006.

Holders Manchester City host Fulham, who knocked out Premier League Aston Villa on Saturday, while Manchester United or Wolverhampton Wanderers, who drew 0-0 at Molineux on Sunday, will play last year’s runners-up Watford or Tranmere Rovers, who came from 3-0 down to draw their third-round game 3-3.

Arsenal, who have won the world’s oldest cup competition a record 13 times, will be away to Bournemouth after beating Championship leaders Leeds United 1-0 in the last third-round tie on Monday.

The Gunners are through to the #EmiratesFACup fourth round thanks to a strong second-half performance and Reiss Nelson being in the right place at the right time 👏 pic.twitter.com/HartH8O5P1 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2020

Burnley v Norwich City is the only other guaranteed all-Premier League match-up among the fourth round fixtures, which will be played between January 24-27.

Championship side Birmingham City have been drawn away at either Bristol Rovers or Coventry City but could play on their own ground if Coventry win the replay between the third-tier sides since the Sky Blues currently share St Andrew’s.

Former West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic will return to his old club with his second-tier West Bromwich Albion side.

FOURTH-ROUND DRAW:

Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool

Watford or Tranmere Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers or Manchester United

Manchester City vs Fulham

Rochdale or Newcastle United vs Oxford United

Hull City vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Burnley vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

Northampton Town vs Derby County

Brentford vs Leicester City

Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Bristol Rovers or Coventry City vs Birmingham City

West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion

Reading or Blackpool vs Cardiff City or Carlisle United

Millwall vs Sheffield United

(clubs in bold are Premier League clubs)

