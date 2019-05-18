FA Cup Live Streaming, Manchester City vs Watford: When and where to watch MCI vs WAT, TV channel, time in IST

FA Cup, Manchester City vs Watford Live Streaming: On the brink of landmark domestic treble, Manchester City face Watford in FA Cup final on Saturday. After defending their Premier League title successfully, City now hope a first-ever clean sweep of League Cup, Premier League and FA Cup. Pep Guardiola’s side, however, are overshadowed by several probes into the club’s off-field conduct. Pep Guardiola’s side have spent much of the week preceding the Wembley showcase responding to reports that they could be set for a season’s ban from the Champions League over alleged breaches of financial fair play rules.

In contrast to City’s trophy-laden decade, Watford have never won a major trophy. And despite losing twice to Guardiola’s men in the league this season, Hornets boss Javi Gracia, whose side mounted an impressive comeback to beat Wolves in the semi-final, is taking heart from both games.

What time is the kickoff scheduled for the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford?

The kickoff for FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford is scheduled at 9.30 PM IST.

Where is the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford being played?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford is being played at Wembley Stadium in London.

Which channel will air the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford?

The FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford will be broadcast on Sony ESPN.

How do I live stream the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford?

FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford can be followed live on Sony Liv.