Arsenal to face Manchester United in FA Cup fourth round

Manchester United will visit Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup at The Emirates Stadium after Monday’s draw pitted the two Premier League giants together. Arsenal with 13 FA Cup wins and United with 12 are the most successful clubs in the world’s oldest knockout competition.

Premier League champions Manchester City are at home to top-flight strugglers Burnley, while holders Chelsea will take on Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.

Giant killers Newport County of League Two (fourth tier), who beat Leicester City in the third round, face a trip to second-tier Middlesbrough, managed by Newport-born Tony Pulis.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who knocked out Premier League leaders Liverpool on Monday, will be away to the winners of the replay between Shrewsbury Town and Stoke City.

Everton face a tricky test at Championship (second tier) side Millwall, while Crystal Palace will host Tottenham Hotspur in an all-London tie.

Non-league Barnet – the lowest-ranked club left in the competition — welcome Championship side Brentford.

Fourth round draw

Swansea City v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United

Shrewsbury Town or Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Millwall v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County or Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday or Luton Town

Newcastle United or Blackburn Rovers v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur