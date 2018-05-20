FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Manchester United Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United to win FA Cup

FA Cup Final Highlights Manchester United vs Chelsea: FA Cup is back with Chelsea. They won the Cup for the eighth time in the history after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the match via a penalty in the first half. Chelsea dominated the first half and despite an inspired comeback from United in the second half, Chelsea managed to hang on to the win. Antonio Conte added one more Cup to his CV and may not manage Chelsea again next season but this result was a good end for him.
Live Blog
Even if Chelsea beats Manchester United in the FA Cup final, Antonio Conte appears to be on his way out of the west London club. Conte completed his first season in charge a year ago by losing the cup final to Arsenal but he had just collected the Premier League trophy. Relations with the club's hierarchy soured in the offseason and Chelsea mounted a pitiful defense of its title to finish last weekend in fifth place, missing out on Champions League qualification.
Even though United is yet to collect silverware this season, Jose Mourinho at least guided the team to second place, its highest finish since Alex Ferguson's final title win before retiring in 2013.
Chelsea were brilliant in the first half and the Eden Hazard penalty gave them the victory they deserved. It was a very close game as Manchester United were playing with intent in the second half. But that does not matter anymore. Antonio Conte has another Cup to his name and Mourinho has suffered the first domestic Cup defeat in England.
CHELSEA HAVE WON THE FA CUP 2018! Conte celebrates and so do the players. They have beaten Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final
Five minutes have been added to the regular time. Manchester United have that time to equalise against Chelsea, who are leading this FA Cup final 1-0
Mata comes on for Jones. Morata comes on for Giroud. Both teams with subs and now United is desperate to find that equaliser. Little time left for that
Paul Pogba was unmarked and needed to just keep the header straight. But he, from an open position, sends it wide! United's best chance to equalise!
Courtois saves again! Matic with a shot from 25 yards. It is powerful but punched. Martial has a shot from the corner but is blocked and it goes over the bar!
Kante pass to Alonso inside the box and the latter is running right. He is a very tight angle to shoot but he still does. De Gea in the right position to save it. Chelsea corner which is headed over!
First it was Valencia then it was Young. But both blocked by Chelsea defence. There is a clear intent in United to score here. They are all over Chelsea now
A free-kick into the mix and Jones connects the header but there is no power so Courtois makes a brilliant diving save. Sanchez there on the rebound and slots it home but he is off-side!
Matic with an attack that is slightly wide but Manchester United are really coming now. They have created chances and looking dangerous. Chelsea failing to stop them
Rashford with a free kick inside the box. Pogba tries to connect the header but misses. That is wide and the Chelsea goalkeeper punches it away. United on top here
The second half has been all about Manchester United at Wembley! They have created the opening and also managed to keep more possession. Chelsea struggling to keep things under control
A minute added on at the end of the first 45 minutes. Antonio Conte marching his troops on despite the lead and keeping United away from their goal. A positive move at the stroke of half time started by Paul Pogba from half way line and in the end, Rashford's shot is a fluffed one and defended away to safety. CHELSEA 1-0 MANCHESTER UNITED AT HALF TIME. Eden Hazard's penalty the difference.
30 mins: Half an hour played at Wembley and it has been Chelsea all along so far. Alexis Sanchez trying to create some opportunity but the Blues have done well to build a wall. So far.
21 minutes: CHELSEA TAKE THE LEAD IN THE FA CUP FINAL! Small run up by Eden Hazard, waits for De Gea to go down to his left and the Belgian strokes the ball to the right and into the back of the net. EASY!
PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! Eden Hazard with a neat touch to go off past Jones. Desperate lunge from Jones to try and stop Hazard from taking the shot. Penalty and yellow card. Chelsea players and Conte reckon that should have been a red card.
20 mins: Neither teams getting much of a look of the goal just yet. Hazard has tested De Gea and besides that, the ball has been circulated in midfield and lost quite a few times. Both teams staying careful so far.
14 mins: Penalty appeal by Chelsea players as Bakayoko goes down in the Manchester United box. Chelsea players reckon there's a push on Bakayoko from Matic as Fabregas plays him through. But referee Michael Oliver waves it off.
Eden Hazard skips past Phil Jones to create a little bit of space for himself. It allows him to take a left-footed shot from the left side of the box. De Gea gets down low and saves it with his feet. 10 minutes played, 0-0 at Wembley
Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who is also president of the English Football Association, had to swap Wembley for Windsor to perform best man duties for his brother Prince Harry, whose wedding to Meghan Markle took place today. The widow of former Manchester United and Chelsea player Ray Wilkins will present the trophy to the winners at Wembley instead.
A lick of flame some 50ft high climbs into the sky as Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard set the trophy down on a ledge. Now we unfurl two huge flags, one for each side.
"When I was younger I used to get really nervous before games, so much so that you are almost throwing up. Now I am used to it; I know what to expect. It is exciting - it's not every day you get to play in an FA Cup final," said Manchester United defender Phil Jones on prospect of playing the FA Cup final.
This is the third time that Manchester United and Chelsea are meeting in the FA Cup final making it the joint-most played final in the history of the competition (Arsenal vs Liverpool, Arsenal vs Newcastle and Aston Villa vs West Brom also three). In the previous two games, Manchester United won 4-0 in 1993-94 and Chelsea won 1-0 in 2006-07.
This game means quite a lot to Chelsea and Antonio Conte having had a poor season to not be able to defend their Premier League title and then failing to qualify for the Champions League next season. Willy Caballero has been Chelsea's regular FA Cup goalkeeper but today he steps aside for Thibaut Courtois. Oddly, no place in the XI for Willian but Olivier Giroud starts.
Romelu Lukaku not ready to start yet and Marcus Rashford comes in and will start upfront alongside Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, speaking to BBC Sport: "We made the decision Romelu Lukaku is not ready to start, maybe he is ready to give us a little help. We have changed Romelu Lukaku with Marcus Rashford. They are two different players, but he will play in the same position but with different qualities."
Some needless trivia to get things going with: Today's FA Cup ball has the names of 137 goalscorers from this season’s competition on it!
Manchester United Playing 11: David de Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Andre Herrera, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez. Subs: Eric Bailly, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial, Sergio Romero, Matthew Darmian, Scott McTominay.
Chelsea Playing 11: Thibaut Courtois, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, Cesc Fabregas, N'golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcus Alonso, Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud. Subs: Willy Caballero, Ross Barkley, Alvaro Morata, Pedro, Davide Zappacosta, Willian, Nathaniel Chalobah.