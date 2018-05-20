FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Manchester United Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United to win FA Cup

FA Cup Final Highlights: Chelsea beat Manchester United in Final at Wembley. (Reuters) FA Cup Final Highlights: Chelsea beat Manchester United in Final at Wembley. (Reuters)

FA Cup Final Highlights Manchester United vs Chelsea: FA Cup is back with Chelsea. They won the Cup for the eighth time in the history after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the match via a penalty in the first half. Chelsea dominated the first half and despite an inspired comeback from United in the second half, Chelsea managed to hang on to the win. Antonio Conte added one more Cup to his CV and may not manage Chelsea again next season but this result was a good end for him.